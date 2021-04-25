JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 22,430 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,430 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $60.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $39.04 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

