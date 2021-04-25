JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 34,902 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,902 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $2,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,425.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,281. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

