JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,568 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78.

