JustLiquidity Price Hits $56.17 on Exchanges (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $24.54 million and approximately $594,151.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.17 or 0.00112588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

