JustLiquidity Trading Down 38.3% Over Last Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $23.35 million and approximately $618,773.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for about $53.44 or 0.00102242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00266852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $545.58 or 0.01043796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00656236 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00023514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,305.28 or 1.00069732 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.