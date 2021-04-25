K21 (K21) Market Cap Reaches $15.15 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. K21 has a total market cap of $15.15 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can now be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00006549 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, K21 has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00062318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.62 or 0.00715666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00094604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.43 or 0.07685708 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,430,714 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

