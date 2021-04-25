Kadena Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Kadena has a total market cap of $113.05 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00059995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.00278156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $494.56 or 0.01038783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,813.13 or 1.00428264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.71 or 0.00637924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022921 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,577,140 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

