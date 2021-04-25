KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KALV shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $503,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,642 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,425 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

KALV stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.