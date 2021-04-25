Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,106 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,337,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $185.02 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $97.30 and a one year high of $189.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average is $165.38.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

