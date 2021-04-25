Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Acquires 5,446 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88.

