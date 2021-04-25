Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW opened at $94.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $95.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.