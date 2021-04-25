Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

