Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,168 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 26.0% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

