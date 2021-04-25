Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.11.

Several brokerages have commented on KRTX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

KRTX opened at $107.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.84. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,012,500 shares of company stock worth $119,413,500. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after buying an additional 185,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,555,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,681,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

