Katalyo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.94 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00060408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.88 or 0.00265652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.92 or 0.01040256 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.00 or 0.00649279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,047.55 or 1.00278542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

