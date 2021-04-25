Kava.io (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $58.77 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $4.47 or 0.00008621 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $261.84 million and approximately $58.77 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00298890 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027019 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 121,263,377 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

