Kebab Token Price Hits $1.84 on Exchanges (KEBAB)

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Kebab Token has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kebab Token has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kebab Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.58 or 0.00268129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.93 or 0.01042517 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00024398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.73 or 0.00648445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,261.67 or 0.99902377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kebab Token

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Buying and Selling Kebab Token

