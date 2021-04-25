Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Down 26.7% This Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000913 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $221.78 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00064124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00060017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00094282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.70 or 0.00692429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.69 or 0.07780627 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,961,359 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.