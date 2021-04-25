KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Reaches $330.58 on Major Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and $7.54 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $330.58 or 0.00644266 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00065960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00063103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.59 or 0.00728075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00094907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.06 or 0.07793643 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

