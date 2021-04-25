KeeperDAO Trading 28.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $10.92 million and $5.34 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for $299.86 or 0.00604870 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00064151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00058545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00092898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.00673818 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.76 or 0.07971399 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

