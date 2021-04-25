Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) versus HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) and HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kelly Services and HireQuest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services $5.36 billion 0.17 $112.40 million $2.16 10.98 HireQuest $15.88 million 15.89 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Kelly Services has higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest.

Profitability

This table compares Kelly Services and HireQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services -1.70% 5.70% 2.82% HireQuest 45.87% 23.39% 16.08%

Volatility & Risk

Kelly Services has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Kelly Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Kelly Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of HireQuest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kelly Services and HireQuest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kelly Services currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.50%. Given Kelly Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kelly Services is more favorable than HireQuest.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties. The Science, Engineering & Technology segment offers staffing in the areas of science and clinical research, engineering, information technology, and telecommunications specialties. The Education segment provides staffing and executive search services to the K-12, early childhood, and higher education markets. The Outsourcing & Consulting segment offers recruitment process outsourcing, payroll process outsourcing, and talent advisory services, as well as managed services. The International segment provides staffing and direct-hire services in Europe and Mexico. The company serves customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia. It serves customers primarily in the construction, industrial/manufacturing, warehousing, hospitality, recycling/waste management, disaster recovery, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

