Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 11.92% of Key Tronic worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Key Tronic Co. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $83.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $128.26 million during the quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

