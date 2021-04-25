Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.35. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 719,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,187,000 after acquiring an additional 287,891 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.86. The stock had a trading volume of 685,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.06. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.