Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ 10th Largest Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 4.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,508,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,311 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 153.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 162,471 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

