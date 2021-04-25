Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to announce $4.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $5.80 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $600,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $30.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.27 million to $31.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $46.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $196.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.19. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $1,104,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at $719,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 590,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

