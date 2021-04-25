Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Market Cap Achieves $1.72 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0553 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $12,003.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00271567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.04 or 0.01034344 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00023295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,483.90 or 0.99765004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00633942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.