KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Argus boosted their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.00.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $332.07 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.54 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.