KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Tops $53.82

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $53.82 or 0.00106900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $418.93 million and $14.13 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00270707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.70 or 0.01030327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00024478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00650173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,252.26 or 0.99820059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

