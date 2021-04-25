Klaytn Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84.01 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and approximately $84.01 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00004465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00271238 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.49 or 0.01037649 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00023970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,547.56 or 0.99735129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.38 or 0.00638859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.24 or 0.00205793 BTC.

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,553,644,576 coins and its circulating supply is 2,457,768,419 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

