KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 4,853 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 28.9% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 22.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 297,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 148,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.