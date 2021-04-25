Klever Trading Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $214.85 million and $2.08 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

