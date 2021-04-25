Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 49.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 427,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 141,267 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.