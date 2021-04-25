Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post $62.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.90 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $26.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $276.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.00 million to $278.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $342.95 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $347.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $72.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kornit Digital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

KRNT stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average is $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -643.31 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

