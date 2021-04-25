Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 6,470 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $135.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average of $120.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

