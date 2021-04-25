Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $414.92 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.58 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.21 and a 200 day moving average of $373.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

