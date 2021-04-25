Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 2,670 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,917 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,914,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500,982 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $78.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $78.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.86.

