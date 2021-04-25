Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 464 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $230.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.34. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

