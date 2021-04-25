Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 68,320 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,320 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 5.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $53,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 650,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

