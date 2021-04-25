Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 8,605 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 1.3% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.64. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22.

