Krilogy Financial LLC Buys New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $65.72 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

