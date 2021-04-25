Krilogy Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106,308 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.55 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

