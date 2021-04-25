Krilogy Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 461,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.04.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

