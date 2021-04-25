Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

