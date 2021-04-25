Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,637 shares of company stock valued at $38,734,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $233.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $151.30 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

