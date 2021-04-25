Krilogy Financial LLC Has $19.37 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,419 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.60% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $19,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.