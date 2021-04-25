Krilogy Financial LLC Has $27.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $109.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $112.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

