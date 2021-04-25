Krilogy Financial LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,890,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,028,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 352,333 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after purchasing an additional 236,249 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 241,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,751 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 150,582 shares during the period.

PCY stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.

