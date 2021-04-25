Krilogy Financial LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.66, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $645.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

