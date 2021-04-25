Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 63,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 945,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,754,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,085,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,374,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

