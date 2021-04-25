Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 8.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.60% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $81,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 387,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.20 and a 52 week high of $140.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

